Trent Brown, Daryl Worley listed as out of practice by Raiders

The Raiders play the Chargers on Thursday night and that means they released a practice report on Monday even though they never took the field for a practice session.

The team estimated that right tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Daryl Worley would have both missed practice with injuries they picked up in Sunday’s win over the Lions. Brown hurt his knee, Worley hurt his ankle and head coach Jon Gruden said at his Monday press conference that both were headed for MRIs.

Gruden also said that the team fears defensive end Arden Key broke his foot. He was listed as out of practice along with center Rodney Hudson, who missed the Lions game with an ankle injury. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow (groin) was the other player listed as a non-participant Monday.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins (foot), wide receiver Dwayne Harris (foot), safety Erik Harris (illness), running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and offensive lineman Andre James (ankle) were listed as limited participants.