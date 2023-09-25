Trent Brown comments on pay raise, uncertain future with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A motivated Trent Brown is key to the New England Patriots' success, so it's an encouraging sign that he's content with his revised contract with the team.

Last Tuesday, the Patriots added $2 million worth of incentives to Brown's deal for 2023. The veteran tackle can now make up to $13 million this season and is still scheduled to become a free agent next year.

Brown addressed his pay raise and made an interesting comment about his future in New England while speaking with the media on Monday.

“It was a nice raise, a nice gesture,” Brown said. “It still allowed me to be a free agent at the end of the year, so I’m appreciative of that. Now, it’s time to play ball.”

Brown was asked whether he wants to hit free agency at season's end.

“I’m just trying to play football, really,” he answered. “I’m controlling what I can control in the meantime, and if God sees fit for me to be elsewhere, that’s just what it is.”

That doesn't sound like someone who is committed to the Patriots long-term. But for now at least, Brown looks like the motivated left tackle the Patriots hoped he would be after a discouraging offseason. After missing the team's Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion, he allowed zero quarterback pressures against the New York Jets and was Pro Football Focus' top-rated tackle across the NFL for Week 3.

The Patriots will hope to get a similar effort from Brown next Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys.