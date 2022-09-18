Trent Brown clarifies mindset with Patriots after brief press conference

Trent Brown clears the air about his mindset with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Brown hasn't exactly come off as a happy camper this week.

The New England Patriots' starting left tackle declined to speak to reporters immediately following a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, then gave a series of very brief answers Monday during a truncated video press conference.

So, is something amiss between Brown and the Patriots? If you ask him, there's nothing to worry about.

Brown told ESPN's Mike Reiss he didn't speak to reporters after Sunday's game because he was "rushing to visit with his family before boarding team buses." The 29-year-old also told Reiss he "takes pride" in protecting Mac Jones' blind side as New England's left tackle and is "committed" to playing better after a rough Week 1.

"Why wouldn’t I want to play left tackle?" Brown said to Reiss.

Brown had a rocky preseason that included the Patriots benching him for their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers because they weren't happy with his effort level in joint practices that week, per our Phil Perry.

Brown also told NFL Network's Mike Giardi that the team didn't inform him he'd be switching from right tackle to left tackle after signing him to a two-year, $13 million contract in March, and Giardi suggested the 29-year-old lineman may feel undervalued since he likely would have commanded a higher salary had he signed as a pure left tackle.

So, it might not be all sunshine and rainbows for Brown in his second stint with the Patriots. It's a long season, though, and the eight-year veteran appears committed to helping New England turn things around up front under offensive line coach/play-caller Matt Patricia.

Brown and the Patriots will have their hands full Sunday against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that racked up seven sacks versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.