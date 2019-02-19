Trent Brown calls Patriots QB Tom Brady "one of the coolest guys" he's ever met originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Trent Brown has played only one season with Tom Brady, but the offensive tackle clearly has a high opinion of the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brown was a recent guest on ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter's podcast "The Road Less Traveled", where he talked about free agency, his 2018 trade from the San Francisco 49ers to the Patriots, and more.

The soon-to-be free agent also was asked about Brady, and he paid the 41-year-old quarterback quite a compliment.

"Tom's really one of the coolest guys I've ever met in my life, and that's no (B.S.) by any stretch of the imagination," Brown said. "He's really a cool guy. That's really the only way I can say it."

Brown is one of several current and former teammates to praise Brady over the last year or so.

Former Patriots linebacker James Harrison, who played with New England for just a few months last season, called Brady the "ultimate teammate" in January. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, during an appearance on FOX Sports 1 show "First Things First" earlier this month, called Brady a "great teammate" and "one of the hardest workers I've ever played with."

It's hard to find a negative opinion of Brady from players who've interacted with him on a daily basis. It probably also helps that Brady is the main reason why many of these guys have a Super Bowl ring (or multiple).

