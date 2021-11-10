Trent Brown back at practice for Patriots

Patriots tackle Trent Brown has started the process of returning from injured reserve.

Brown injured his calf seven snaps into the 2021 season and missed the team’s next three games before being placed on injured reserve. He’s eligible to return to the active roster and, per multiple reports from New England, returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

The Patriots can activate him at any point in the next 21 days or Brown will be ineligible to return to their lineup for the rest of the season.

Michael Onwenu has been playing right tackle for the Patriots in recent weeks. He opened the year as their left guard, but Ted Karras has taken over at that spot.

