Trent Brown admits 'he fell in love with the game again' playing for Patriots

The New England Patriots often have been portrayed as an organization that doesn't have much fun, but players who actually have played under Bill Belichick typically sing a different tune.

Left tackle Trent Brown only played one season for the Patriots, and it's clear that was more than enough time for him to take his talents and appreciation for football to another level.

Brown, who left the Patriots earlier this month in NFL free agency to sign the richest offensive lineman contract in history with the Oakland Raiders, recently appeared on Bleacher Report's "The Lefkoe Show" and provided a glowing review of his 2018 season in New England.

'I fell in love with the game again," Brown said. "It didn't feel like work. We had fun."

Brown later added: "We work hard, but we work smart as well. I think they just understand the process -- and I respected it, appreciated it, and we won the Super Bowl."

The Patriots acquired Brown from the San Francisco 49ers via trade last April. He played left tackle for the Patriots and did a very good job protecting quarterback Tom Brady. Brown helped the Pats win Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in February, then parlayed that success into a massive contract.

New England wanted to bring Brown back, and he revealed during this podcast episode that the Patriots, Raiders and Houston Texans made offers. It's hard to blame Brown for accepting the Raiders' huge offer, and he figures to play a key role in helping that franchise return to its former Super Bowl glory.

