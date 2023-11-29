Trent Bray expected to become new Oregon State head coach, removing him from USC coordinator search

There was a brief period of time when it seemed Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray could have been courted by USC for the Trojans’ defensive coordinator position. That window has come and gone.

Per 247Sports, Trent Bray is expected to be named Oregon State’s new head coach later on Tuesday evening in Corvallis. After Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State, Bray did not immediately decide to join Smith. He was waiting to see if he could get the open head coaching position at Oregon State, where he is very popular with his players. That was Bray’s play, and it seems the coordinator played his cards well. He will take over for Smith.

This leaves USC with one less candidate in its defensive coordinator search. The Trojans are presumably interviewing candidates and setting up meetings. They know they need to act quickly, but they also know they need to get this hire right, and they need to make sure their new hire is placed in a position where he can succeed. All of these pieces of the puzzle need to fit. USC is working behind the scenes; we will soon find out how effective Lincoln Riley and Jennifer Cohen prove to be in their maneuvers.

BREAKING: Oregon State to name Trent Bray new head coach. Bray to be announced at team meeting tonight. #GoBeavs @Coach_Bray @247Sports @BeaverBlitz https://t.co/pRiTykwbXy — Angie Machado (@AngieMachado1) November 29, 2023

