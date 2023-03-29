Trent Baalke: ‘We’re working hard’ to keep Dawuane Smoot

The Jacksonville Jaguars already lost pass rusher Arden Key in free agency and general manager Trent Baalke says he doesn’t want Dawuane Smoot to do the same.

Smoot, 28, has spent his entire career with the Jaguars after he was picked in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Earlier this month, he became a free agent for the first time in his career.

Complicating his pursuit of a new contract is an Achilles tear he suffered late in the 2022 season. On Monday, Baalke told Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union that the injury has thrown a wrench in the negotiations, but said he’s optimistic that a deal can get done.

“Dawuane’s been an important part of this franchise since he got drafted here in the third round six years ago. We’re working hard with his agent,” Baalke explained, noting that talks will pick up after the team gets back from the meetings later this week. That’s when the team will see what they can get done.

Baalke told Harvey that Achilles tear “does create some issues” as Smoot is pursuing a long-term contract and not just a one-year deal.

The Jaguars have hesitated to spend much this offseason, as the team doesn’t have much salary cap space following a 2022 spending spree. While the team previously said it hoped to keep Key as well as offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, both players signed elsewhere. The Jaguars also made an effort to sign free agent Calais Campbell, who instead picked the Atlanta Falcons.

Still, the Jaguars did manage to retain several of their own free agents, re-signing C.J. Beathard, JaMycal Hasty, Tre Herndon, Andrew Wingard, Tevaughn Campbell, and Adam Gotsis.

In six seasons with the Jaguars, Smoot has 22.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He has finished each of the last four seasons with at least five sacks. At the time of his injury in the 2022 season, Smoot was tied for the team lead in sacks.

More Jaguars news!

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire