Trent Baalke on Trevor Lawrence's contract: We'll get something done at the appropriate time

Now that Trevor Lawrence has completed his third season, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick is eligible for a contract extension.

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said during his Thursday press conference that the team has not ruled out getting a new contract done with Lawrence this offseason. But even if it doesn't happen before the 2024 season, Lawrence remains Jacksonville's franchise quarterback.

"As far as Trevor and the long-term relationship with this team, there’s no doubt in that," Baalke said. "We’re going to get something done at the appropriate time."

Lawrence finished the 2023 season having passed for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He completed 65.6 percent of his throws and had an 88.5 passer rating.

But Lawrence dealt with four injuries over the course of the year, missing the first game of his career late in the season. Baalke said one of Jacksonville’s offseason objectives is to put Lawrence in a better position to stay healthy in 2024.

“I think Trevor had another learning year, right? Like we all do when we're a third-year guy in this league,” Baalke said. “I think there are some areas he made great strides in. You look at this season, one thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to — two things, it works both ways — we’ve got to do a better job of keeping him safe and protected and he’s got to do a better job of protecting himself.

“Unfortunately, he had four key injuries this year. When your quarterback has a throwing-shoulder injury, a knee injury, an ankle injury, and a concussion all in one year, that's alarming. So, we’ve got to work to improve that. And that’s not one factor — there’s a lot of things that contribute to that. But we do have to do a better job there.”

In 50 career starts, Lawrence has completed 63.8 percent of his throws for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.