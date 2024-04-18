Trent Baalke on Trevor Lawrence deal: We're working, but you can't force this stuff

Earlier this week, quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters that there have been some conversations between his representation and the Jaguars about a potential contract extension.

On Thursday, General Manager Trent Baalke noted that the talks are ongoing between the two sides.

"You try not to force anything,” Baalke said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We've had some great talks and great conversations. I spoke with his agency again last night. We're working, but you can’t force this stuff.”

Lawrence, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, became eligible for an extension this offseason after completing his third year in the league.

"We're working at it. We'll continue to work at it. Ownership's involved, obviously, coaches involved," Baalke said. "We're gonna put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here."

Jacksonville is near certain to pick up Lawrence’s fifth-year option on the QB's rookie contract before the May 2 deadline. In 16 games last season, Lawrence completed 66 percent of his throws for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.