Trent Baalke says contract discussions with Cam Robinson are ‘moving in the right direction’

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t shy about handing out money this offseason, and that includes handing Cam Robinson the franchise tag, which will cost them over $16.6 million. However, the team would prefer to get a long-term deal done with him, as this offseason marks the second time that they’ve tagged him.

During the owners meetings, this offseason, Jags coach Doug Pederson told the media that the hope was to get Robinson a long-term deal, and on Friday, fans received more details on the situation. According to general manager Trent Baalke, discussions with Robinson and his agent are moving in the right direction, though a timeline on a deal wasn’t stated.

“The first part, we’re continuing to work and have had some great discussions with Cam [Robinson] and his agent, so I think that’s moving in the right direction,” Baalke said when asked about an extension update and whether it impacts the draft. “We’re going to continue to move down that road and see what we can get done.

“As far as preparing, we’re looking at who can help this football team the most. Some people have said we have Cam tagged so we’re not looking at the tackle position, I wouldn’t go down that road. Right now, everybody’s fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position.”

Fans have long grown frustrated with the Jags’ inability to keep their high draft picks, so this is good news for those who want to see change. Luckily, the Jags have until July 15 to get something ironed out, so there is a good bit of time to negotiate.

While the Jags entered the offseason needing to bolster the offensive line, Robinson was one of the better players on the unit. In the process of taking 856 offensive snaps, he registered a 76.6 pass protection grade according to Pro Football Focus, which is a good figure to have on Trevor Lawrence’s blindside.

The latest big deal that Robinson’s agent could use as a guide is that of Terron Armstead, who recently signed a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million with $43.37 million guaranteed. Robinson isn’t quite the pass protector Armstead is though, so maybe going for something around the price range of what Garett Bolles got is a better blueprint (four-year extension with $40M guaranteed).