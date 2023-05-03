Trent Baalke: ‘We’re not done putting this team together’

The brunt of the NFL offseason is over now that the draft is in the rear view mirror. Free agency has been open for seven weeks and the list of intriguing names left on the market is dwindling.

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t done yet, though. According to general manager Trent Baalke, the team is still a work in progress.

“There’s always time to add,” Baalke said Saturday after the draft. “We’re in a good situation with a cap perspective. We’re a lot less tight on the cap than we were a year ago. There’s room to work here.

“Coach [Doug Pederson] and I talked about this right after the draft. We’re not done putting this team together. We’re going to take a hard look at what we have. We’ve got a great chance with these young guys coming in in a couple of weeks and over the next month or so watching them as they go through the offseason program and really kind of assess where we are.”

After restructuring several deals and dishing out a couple strategic extensions, the Jaguars currently have a little over $14 million in cap space. While about $3.1 million of that needs to be reserved for the 13-player draft class, that still leaves room for the Jaguars to make a veteran addition or two.

“I would expect us to continue to make some moves,” Baalke said. “How big they are, how small they are, that remains to be seen. But we’re not done. We’re going to continue to work to build this team and make it as potent as we can going into the regular season.”

Any free agents signed after May 1 do not count against the team’s compensatory formula. The Jaguars are expected to get two picks next year, at minimum.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire