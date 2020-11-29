Trent Baalke named Jags interim general manager

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss to the Cleveland Browns resulted in general manager Dave Caldwell being relieved of his duties Sunday. It was also announced that the Jags’ current Director of Player Personnel, Trent Baalke, would be filling Caldwell’s role as an interim general manager for their five remaining games of 2020.

Baalke joined the Jags’ staff earlier this year in February. Before that he was the San Francisco 49ers general manager from 2011-16 where the team garnered a 57-54-1 regular season record. They also were able to accumulate a 5-3 postseason record under Baalke, which included a loss in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to that he also spent time as a scout and scouting coordinator with the Washington Football team and also spent time with the New York Jets as a scout.

As for Caldwell, he was hired in 2013 by owner Shad Khan who purchased the team months before bringing him in. He accumulated a 37-85 regular season record and a 2-1 postseason record during his eight seasons as Jags general manager.