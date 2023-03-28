Trent Baalke: Jaguars ‘certainly going to compete’ for Calais Campbell

There’s a common adage regarding NFL free agency that a team can’t let a player it covets leave the building without a contract.

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars did exactly that when defensive lineman Calais Campbell came for a visit, but moved on to the next stops on his free agency tour. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke assured Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union that Campbell’s departure doesn’t mean that the Jaguars are out of the mix for the lineman.

“Obviously, he’s a player that was here at one point in time in his career, had a great experience in Jacksonville. We’re certainly going to compete for that, to bring him back,” Baalke said.

So was it an error to not reach terms with Campbell before his reported visits with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Detroit Lions? Baalke told Harvey that he thinks it’s better if Campbell explores all his options before making such a big decision.

Bringing back Campbell, who earned three Pro Bowl nods in as many seasons with the Jaguars, isn’t just a move that’d be popular among fans. Pass rusher Josh Allen, who had 10.5 sacks as a rookie while Campbell was still on the team, also loves the idea.

Campbell tallied 31.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumbles recoveries in his three-year stint in Jacksonville.

