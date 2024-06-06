Trent Alexander-Arnold set for NEW role that could transform his career

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a new role that could transform his career going forward. Euro 2024 is going to be one to watch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started in midfield for England in midweek before moving to his more well-known right-back role. The Liverpool star even got a goal as England won 3-0 against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Questions over the player's best position have persisted for years now, of course, but it appears he might be set for a new one at Euro 2024. That's according to the Mirror, who claim Gareth Southgate is 'leaning heavily' towards starting Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice at the base of his midfield.

That would be a new starting role for the Scouser, who has typically played a slightly more advanced one when deployed in midfield. But it's one that could transform his career.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield

This is particularly notable for Liverpool, given the changes coming this summer. Arne Slot is the new manager and with him comes a new playing style.

That style will see a change in midfield, above all, with Slot typically using a 4-2-3-1. In other words, the kind of system England will play at Euro 2024.

So if Alexander-Arnold thrives in that deep midfield role, it's not even a question that Slot will want to see if he can do it for Liverpool. The level of success there could even transform Alexander-Arnold's permanent role on the pitch.

If he takes to it naturally, he may be seen as a midfielder going forward who can also play at right-back, rather than vice versa. And with that would come changes for several players at Liverpool, with a new star pushing for a midfield place and a vacancy at right-back.

But we'll need to see how it goes for England first. Not too long to wait on what will be a massive summer for both Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool.

