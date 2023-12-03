Trent Alexander-Arnold rescues Liverpool in seven-goal Anfield thriller

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his late winner for Liverpool - Getty Images/Dave Howarth

It was the kind of mayhem you expect in the title run-in.

Coaching staff on the pitch, delirium in the stands, and players celebrating as if this was the turning point in the race for the line, victory clutched from defeat.

Call it the Manchester City effect. Arsenal have been here already this season. Now Liverpool have overcome adversity on their own patch and found belief where, momentarily, there was desolation.

The catalyst was one minute and 19 seconds just before full-time as Liverpool sought to prevent what would have been only Jurgen Klopp’s second Anfield defeat in the Premier League in front of spectators in 104 fixtures.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid had put Fulham on the brink of a monumental victory with an 80th minute header.

But Wataru Endo equalised in the 87th minute before Trent Alexander-Arnold slammed a winner in the next attack. It was like Anfield had finally woken in appreciation of an emerging side which is still convincing doubters it can go the distance.

There was plenty for the cynics and believers here. Liverpool need no reminding of the importance of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, but until the late rally it was clear his recovery cannot come soon enough after a difficult first half for back-up Caoimhin Kelleher.

Bernd Leno’s top corner took an early hammering. So did the confidence of Liverpool’s defence.

Two exquisite long-distance goals were swiftly followed by poor goalkeeping errors, Liverpool paying a price for the absence of their Brazilian number one.

Kelleher might consider himself unfortunate and lacking protection when Harry Wilson stroked in the first equaliser. He was culpable for the second two minutes into first half injury time, dashing from his line in a different direction to the ball to allow Kenny Tete to celebrate twice - the goal given after a Var check.

Kenny Tate scored the fourth goal of the first half, in added time - Getty Images/PAUL ELLIS

There was disbelief at Liverpool’s carelessness given how spectacularly they had taken the lead through Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister.

The full-back beat Leno with a 25-yard free kick. Mac Allister eclipsed it with a first-time hammer from 30 yards.

Fulham were happy to risk an open game, attacking Liverpool’s right and benefiting from the lack of aggressive tackles in midfield. The pinball was entertaining, making both sides susceptible.

In a breathless cameo, it looked like Marco Silva would reap the rewards of his courage. Cue the Kop comeback.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.