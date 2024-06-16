Trent Alexander-Arnold’s positive qualities make him worth the risk in England midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold's switch to England's midfield is about bringing creativity rather than solidity to the centre of the team - AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard

Trent Alexander-Arnold was never intended to be picked in midfield just to do the more simple things an England midfielder does, and if there is to be no risk then there really is no point.

The relocation of one of England’s finest talents in a very fine generation was all about a shift of mindset – one which said the team and its manager were prepared to take a calculated risk. The English tendency when it comes to the calibration of defensive and attacking attitudes has most often been to stay on the cautious side of the line. Gareth Southgate’s first tournament in 2018 was, after all, a three centre-half configuration that often sat at the heart of a five-man defence.

Six years on and England began a tournament with a win over Serbia with just one defensive midfielder, Declan Rice, who is not even a conventional defensive midfielder in his club life at Arsenal. Ahead of Rice was Jude Bellingham, a No 10 with the firm idea to do whatever he liked and then the third man who is best known as the most attacking right-back in the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold had made the only place up for grabs in this England XI, outside of injury absence, his own. In giving it to him, Southgate signalled a change that England were prepared to invest in a balance loaded in favour of those who might attack.

Alexander-Arnold has had to learn a role different from full-back or even inverted full-back. On this evening he had to judge when he might burst forward and when he had to cover – which is not easy, in a team in which Bellingham roamed everywhere as the mood took him, at times unstoppable and always unpredictable. On the other end of the scale was Rice playing a tightly defined role in front of the back four and doing it very well.

Alexander-Arnold has made the second deeper-lying midfield position his own - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

In the middle of that Alexander-Arnold had to carve out a role for himself – not too loosely attacking as to leave England exposed. Not too conservative or what might be the point? In the midst of that there were other performances that complicated the issue. Harry Kane, with two touches of the ball in the entire first half. Phil Foden trying hard to come out of the fringes of the game and into its heart.

For the 69 minutes Alexander-Arnold was on the pitch he had to find the space where he could be most useful. Sometimes that was out wide in the orthodox positions. Occasionally it was deep in the central midfield groove and on occasions he pushed up as high as Kane. This is, after all, a man who has played his senior career as a right-back – albeit a forward-thinking one – and here he was interpreting three different variations on a midfield role in the white-heat of tournament football.

One could tell in his play that Alexander-Arnold sensed that any defensive lapse which could be pinned on him might be the end of him in this role and that is a hard place to be. This was also a difficult game to open a tournament and one in which England could easily have failed to win. There was much jeopardy throughout and a more free-spirited start gave way to a more cautious finish.

Alexander-Arnold had some very good moments: interceptions, the cross-field ball to Bukayo Saka, a step forward past Nemanja Gudelj that drew a foul for a free-kick that Alexander-Arnold himself claimed. As Serbia got on top of England at the start of the second half it was Alexander-Arnold who pinged a flat, lofted right-to-left diagonal out to Kieran Trippier. He was still edging his way into the role when, on 69 minutes, Southgate’s anxiety about how advanced Serbia had become convinced him to change.

Alexander-Arnold celebrates with his friend Jude Bellingham after the latter's winning goal - Shutterstock

The replacement Conor Gallagher was the safer choice for a game that was being wrested from England’s grasp, but it still says something about the instincts at play. Southgate felt strongly enough to start Alexander-Arnold, he just did not feel the same way about finishing with him and it would be the same for others too. Bellingham would come off later. Serbia’s tenacity had surprised England and they were in the match to the end.

The point really was that Alexander-Arnold was there for a reason – and that was he was the more likely creator of the second goal that would have settled the game. Southgate’s faith had wavered by the end, spooked by an opposition that would just not go quietly. Alexander-Arnold is the midfielder he wants as the fifth attacking player but not quite enough to play him the full distance.

Which is not to say that there were not errors from Alexander-Arnold: a ball given away in the first half that let Aleksandar Mitrovic in for a half-chance, or a right-foot cross-field hit that drifted out of play. On balance there was much more that was good. This was a man who is used to his own territory, and a clear role within it. Now he was playing in the half spaces of the congested central spaces while not trying to invade the natural territory of Kane and Bellingham.

This role in the England team is their least clearly defined and this was a good first attempt at it. England do not have the natural playmaker of the experience of Luka Modric, Jorginho and never have done. Yet the first pass out from defence is ordinarily Rice anyway. Alexander-Arnold was obliged to play in the spaces between others and he did so well. The very least he deserves is to do it all over again on Thursday against Denmark.

