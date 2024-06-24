Trent Alexander-Arnold to be DROPPED by Gareth Southgate for final Euro 2024 group game

Gareth Southgate is set to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold for England's final Euro 2024 group stage match against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

The Three Lions boss has started Alexander-Arnold in midfield during the first two games of the tournament, with the Liverpool right-back coming under fire from certain sections of the media for his performances.

While Alexander-Arnold has not been flawless in a position he has seldom played, Liverpool's No.66 leads the England squad for chances created, accurate long balls, blocks and interceptions per 90 in Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to be DROPPED by Gareth Southgate for final Euro 2024 group gameby Ewan Ross-Murray

England's poor performances in clashes with Serbia and Denmark have not been down to Alexander-Arnold on an individual level, with Southgate's negative approach and lack of tactical flexibility the real issue for one of the tournament favourites.

However, Southgate has seemingly taken the easy way out by dropping Alexander-Arnold for England's final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will come into replace Alexander-Arnold and partner Arsenal's Declan Rice.

England need victory against Slovenia to guarantee top spot in Group C, but will progress to the last 16 if they avoid defeat.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SUPPORTED BY ENGLAND TEAMMATES

Alexander-Arnold has certainly been made a scapegoat for England's poor performances, but he has received the full backing of many of his established teammates.

Rice, who has played alongside the Liverpool defender during the opening two games, launched a passionate defence of the 25-year-old prior to the Slovenia game.

Speaking to ITV, the Arsenal star said: "It’s funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield. Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield, and then you play him in midfield, and then you want to bring him down.

"I don’t get it, I don’t get it at all. I’ll defend all of my boys until the day I never pull on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Don’t call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack all because you think he’s had a bad game or something.

"I’ll tell you now: Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it at England, I’ve seen it for Liverpool, he’s unbelievable."

Jude Bellingham also defended his close friend Alexander-Arnold after the opening 1-0 win over Serbia, labelling the Liverpool star as 'brilliant'.

