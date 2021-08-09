Trends and Opportunities in the Indonesian Packaging Industry

Summary The packaging industry in Indonesia is set to grow from 139. 9 billion units in 2020 to 157. 9 billion units by 2025. The industry is slated to register a CAGR growth of 2.

5% from 2020-2025. Flexible packaging was the largest pack material. Convenience, economical and lightweight remain key factors which drive the adoption of this packaging format

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Indonesian packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.

Scope
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Indonesia, as part of our coverage of the industry across 50 countries.

It includes analysis on the following -
- Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2015-2025, in addition to key packaging innovations for key industries in each of the categories analyzed
- Growth in use of pack material by sector: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2020-2025
- Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis - number of units (millions), growth rates - for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2020-2025. It also covers:
- Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc.
- Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton - folding, carton - liquid, clamshell, etc.
- Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, other
- Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip / snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off
- Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, other
- Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton - folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, other

Reasons to Buy
- Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.
- This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.
- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
