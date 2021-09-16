Trends we hate to see - Titans' offensive struggles vs. Cardinals

Yahoo Sports

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together after week 1 to dig through stats and identify some trends that they love to see (efficient passing from Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater!) and some that they hate to see (Titans giving up on play-action). The guys finish with a preview of the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Ravens and a single game DFS preview of Thursday’s matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team.