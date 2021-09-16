Trends we hate to see - Titans' offensive struggles vs. Cardinals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss the Titans' week 1 struggles vs. AZ, Chandler Jones' epic performance.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss the Titans' week 1 struggles vs. AZ, Chandler Jones' epic performance.
Fearless Forecast Week 2: 348 PASS YDS, 3 PASS TDProjected Points: 25.92
GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart joins the show to discuss the significance of Purdue vs. Notre Dame from a Boilermakers’ point of view, the advantage Jeff Brohm’s squad may have over the Fighting Irish and more.
Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield go through all the stories and matchups for Week 2 of the NFL season.
Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify a trio of players who could surprise in Week 2.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together after week 1 to dig through stats and identify some trends that they love to see (efficient passing from Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater!) and some that they hate to see (Titans giving up on play-action). The guys finish with a preview of the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Ravens and a single game DFS preview of Thursday’s matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team.
Purdue will be witness to the Irish taking the field in South Bend for the first time in nine years. Angela Driskell Purdue at Notre DameHere's a look at Purdue's third opponent in 2021, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish:Time: Saturday, 2:30 p.
Biden, Morrison, and Boris Johnson were holding a joint virtual press conference to announce a new defense partnership between their governments.
Injuries have been a prevalent point of discussion for Notre Dame football early in the 2021 season. Freshman cornerback Jojo Johnson was scheduled to have ACL surgery this week. Junior defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu had surgery on a torn Achilles tendon over the offseason.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was caught on camera in a heated exchange with Jeff Okudah on the bench on Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
Scott Pianowski reveals the players he says will fail to meet expectations in Week 2.
News about injuries at practice usually involves players, but that wasn’t the case at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was carted off the field during the session. Lett suffered an apparent right leg injury and the severity of it is unknown at this point. Lett [more]
Let's go deep for Week 2. Liz Loza unveils one sleeper fantasy pick at every position.
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
New York Giants vs Washington prediction and game preview.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.