Trendon Watford with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/09/2022
Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/09/2022
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.
This is the beef that never ends.
The Jays did their thing in the Celtics' 128-112 rout of the Pistons, but Sam Hauser showed once again that he can be a reliable complementary piece. We share our takeaways from Boston's fourth consecutive victory.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving gave his thoughts on the situation surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Warriors GM Bob Myers isn't worried about Jordan Poole's slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday were out but the Bucks were able to outlast the Thunder, 136-132, in double OT
Lauri Markkanen, who is playing the best basketball of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, looked inward when asked about his past struggles with the Bulls.
Steve Kerr offered the latest update on the potential returns of Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo.
This isn't what tanking is supposed to look like.
Bleacher Report's latest mock trade sends Davis to his hometown of Chicago in a package deal for Zach LaVine.
The Celtics reserve put up 24 points on a sizzling 9-of-14 efficiency rate to help Boston to a blowout win.
Following his arrest on an attempted murder charge in February, Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the ex-UFC heavyweight champion’s four-year-old son
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Penn State is set to begin its season on Friday against Lock Haven.
Bob Myers explained why the Warriors remain confident in third-year center James Wiseman after a slow start to the 2022-23 season.
UCLA guard Jaylen Clark's ability to anticipate where a ball is headed with the use of his quick hands and active feet to take it away make him a defensive menace.
Who are the biggest risers and fallers in our latest look at the NBA power rankings and top MVP candidates?