Trending upward: Experienced, Moon football aiming to bounce back from difficult season

Josh Bladel #48 of the Moon Tigers recovers a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half during the game against the Montour Spartans at Tiger Stadium on September 3, 2021 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

MOON TWP. – The rebuilding process continues for Moon.

After graduating a large senior class that competed for a WPIAL Class 5A title in 2021, the new-look Tigers dipped to a 1-9 record last fall.

That didn’t discourage the team’s young players. Actually, it made them hungrier.

“The expectations are trending upward,” Moon coach Ryan Linn said. “After you go through a season like last year, you always wonder where their heads are at when coming into the offseason. They surprised me when they came in. The kids’ attitudes and mindsets were great. They continued to work and put last year behind them. It’s all trending upward.”

Moon bid farewell to 25 seniors from that 2021 team that produced a program-best 12-1 mark after a 24-21 setback to Penn-Trafford. That meant players had little choice but to see significant time in major roles last season as well as added pressure.

“Being the team that has to follow the team that made it to the finals, everybody’s looking at you,” Linn said. “We had three quarterbacks on our roster last year that had never taken a snap on a Friday night going into the season. We just weren’t ready to play, physically, based on our age and size. We were put in a tough spot, but the kids didn’t quit. They continued to get better, knowing they all had another year or two or three left.”

Linn has noticed a transformation in many of his young players – mentally and physically.

“Our biggest growth is our physical size and understanding – that leap is always biggest from their freshman to sophomore years,” he said. “Most of our freshmen have grown three or four inches and put on 20 additional pounds. They understand what they have to do now. Their offseason was awesome. They knew what kind of work it took to be in shape. Those questions have been answered for them now.”

Moon coach Ryan Linn looks on during practice at Moon Area High School on Wednesday, August 10.

The squad welcomes back 15 starters, with eight on offense and seven on defense.

“There are less questions, in regard to what we’re doing. We have changed our schemes offensively and defensively to fit our personnel,” Linn said. “Some of the stuff we’re doing, football-wise, we will have to continue to clean up throughout the season.”

Moon’s offense will change from being a power-running game to more of an open running attack.

“I think we’re just trying more misdirection and play action. When we had the ability to run people over, we didn’t have to do as much of that,” Linn said. “We’re going to try to use some quick-hitter stuff and allow our guys to work together. It’s nothing too different, schematically, but just enough that it’ll be different.

“Right now, the focus is on us. We want to put our heads down and keep working and good things will happen. As a coach, I can’t ask for anything more.”

Nicky Prozzoly #1 of the Moon Tigers celebrates with teammates after a defensive stop in the first half during the game against the Montour Spartans at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2022 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

At A Glance

Head coach: Ryan Linn (Seventh season, 33-29 overall record)

2022 record: 1-9 (1-4 in WPIAL Class 5A Allegheny Six)

Top players returning: Brian Crawford, Nicky Prozzoly, Josh Bladel, Nick Clemens

Offense: Good news for the Tigers is that Josh Bladel is back after dealing with a hip injury for seven weeks last season. The senior leads the backfield and is joined by Nazir Brookins, who paced the team with 302 yards rushing. Moon has three quarterbacks who all played last season in senior Ethan Koieczka and sophomores Braeden Stuart and Andrew Cross. All three could see time.

“They all took snaps regularly in the summer. They all do different things. Braeden is more of an athlete back there. Andrew is probably our truest quarterback back there and Ethan is an old-school quarterback. All three are grasping the new aspects of our offense,” Linn said.

Junior Nicky Prozzoly could see time, too, as a wildcat quarterback. The Tigers want to get him very involved in the offense.

“We’re going to find a way to get the ball in his hands. He’ll play in the slot, outside, play some running back and play some quarterback in the wildcat. He will be main our return man, too,” Linn said. “We’ll look to him to do so many things that’ll cause some teams headaches to prepare for, which will open up things for guys in other places, too.”

Jared Moyer is back after an ankle injury to lead the receivers. Paul Bronaugh, Jayden Revis and Myles Turner could see catches as well. Up front, Brian Crawford, an all-conference selection, leads the way. Jacob D’Aniello, Ryan Lubitz, Xavier Moyer and Michael Parisi will be on the line.

Defense: Crawford, an all-conference pick on defense, too, leads the defensive line. Defensive end Nick Clemens is expected to do big things for Moon. Senior linebacker Rocco Sinatra returns after tearing an ACL in Week 1 last fall. Brookins is at linebacker, along with Moyer. Paul Bronaugh, Jayden Revis and Myles Turner are at cornerbacks, with Stewart and Prozzoly at safety. The unit looks to cut down on the 411 points it allowed last season. Having experienced and healthy players will help with that goal.

Classification: 5A

Last WPIAL title: 1998

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: 2021

Last WPIAL playoff win: 2021

WPIAL titles: 1

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Trending upward: Experienced, Moon football aiming to bounce back from difficult season