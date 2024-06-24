Trending toward the top 10? TCU football’s recruiting adds more commitments

TCU coach Sonny Dykes’ fourth recruiting class is shaping up to be his best.

The Horned Frogs are just outside the top-10 of the recruiting rankings after another productive recruiting weekend that saw TCU add two more commitments to its 2025 class.

On Saturday, the Horned Frogs landed speedy three-star wide receiver Dane Jones. From Missouri City, Texas, Jones stands at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and is ranked a top-500 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. 247Sports also ranks Jones as the No. 75 wide receiver prospect nationally and the No. 75 prospect in Texas.

Jones had a long list of offers from Boston College to Florida to SMU and many more. At Ridge Point High, Jones was the second leading receiver last season with 825 yards and a team-high 50 receptions and 13 touchdowns. As a sophomore Jones had a promising season with Shadow Creek in Pearland.

Jones produced 34 receptions, 488 yards and four touchdowns while also excelling in track and field when he had 200-meter times of 23.38 and 23.78. Jones is the second highest rated receiver in the class behind Ed Small and also happens to be the former teammate of fellow TCU commit Anthony Williams.

On the same day the Horned Frogs also added a commitment from three-star safety Joseph Albright. Albright is ranked the No. 72 safety in the country and the No. 130 prospect in Texas.

At 5-10, 160 pounds Albright is a bit smaller, but makes up for it with his physicality and closing speed. As a junior, Albright recorded 82 tackles, two stops for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and nine pass breakups. Albright also got reps in the return game and limited offensive snaps for a Westfield team that finished 11-3.

Albright was pursued by the likes of Houston, Arizona State and Arkansas before TCU won out in the end. The Horned Frogs have landed five players from the Houston metro area so far in their 18-member class. The group is still No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 13 nationally ahead of programs like Tennessee and USC.