Trending Topics: Why Jaromir Jagr shakes up the Pacific

The idea of using forwards in “pairs” rather than three-man units is nothing new.

How many guys have the Sedins lugged to 25-plus goal seasons beyond anyone’s expectations? How many different wingers are Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron going to cycle through? The theory that two guys with chemistry is all you need to drive success, as long as that chemistry is solid and the other guy doesn’t completely stink, is well-proven.

This has not been the case for the Calgary Flames’ two best forwards in recent years. Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, probably the most outwardly skilled forwards on the roster by a decent margin, have long put up goals and assists, but they’ve been relatively unsuccessful in driving possession and, ultimately, getting more meaningful results. Some stats guys call this “empty-calorie” scoring, which is to say that you’re getting the goals but not the good process to undergird it.

Part of that, I think, is the fact that these guys have cycled through a lot of linemates in the past three seasons. Jiri Hudler, Micheal Ferland, Alex Chiasson, David Jones, Troy Brouwer, Michael Frolik, Joe Colborne, Josh Jooris. Doesn’t that seem like a lot? And don’t a good chunk of those guys seem like they probably have no business being on a line with two players this dynamic? Indeed, and this isn’t really a surprise, the only guy with whom these two got good results both in the underlying numbers and on the scoresheet was Hudler.

The other issue, of course, is that having a two-man unit as a reliable planet around which these lesser satellites orbit is something you only do when you don’t really have a reliable three-man group to lean on. What if the Sedins got a guy who made them better, rather than trying to square-peg a round hole? What if the Bruins had more certainty that the other guys in their lineup could score this year, so they could leave David Pastrnak as the third man with the big group?