Trending Topics: Don't freak out, but Buffalo's off to a horrible start

Last season, when everything else seemed like it was going sideways, the Sabres could at least console themselves with the results they got on the power play.

Their man advantage last season ran at nearly 24.5 percent, and it came at a time when they couldn’t buy offense at 5-on-5 and didn’t defend particularly well either at full strength or down a man. Meanwhile, the power play also allowed fewer than average shorthanded goals, giving them a plus-53 differential with the man advantage, versus the league average of plus-41. Pretty solid stuff, and with the amount of offensive talent the team had on hand — then added to over the summer — one might have expected that things would keep trending in the right direction.

New coach, new GM, better talent throughout the lineup, and yet: Another putrid start, made worse by the fact that they’ve already given up as many shorties in four games (a total of four) as they did in the full 82 last season.

[Follow Yahoo Canada Sports on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter]

Obviously it’s four games and you don’t want to make too big of a deal out of anything, even having your power play outscored by the other team’s penalty killers. That’s doubly true with a new coach — especially one who has never been a head coach in the NHL before and whose only experience as The Guy behind the bench came in two seasons of literal high school hockey, as well as a gold-medal World Junior tournament. It takes time to learn systems and get everything squared away. Maybe you want to be on the right track by Game No. 10 or so, maybe Game 15 at the latest.

But with that having been said, there hasn’t been a lot that’s gone right for the Sabres, and this was a team a lot of people expected to take a good-sized step forward. Take into consideration we’re dealing with incredibly small samples here and everything like that, but it’s fair to call almost everything about this team disappointing.