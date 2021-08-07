TRENDING: Stranger Things Season 4 sneak peek
On Friday, Netflix dropped a new teaser for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ and announced a 2022 release date. The hit supernatural series teaser features a glimpse at the upcoming season, including a new monster, new location and new object of focus. ET recently spoke to ‘Stranger Things’ stars Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and the show’s producer, Shawn Levy, about what to expect in the new season. ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022