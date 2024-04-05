What’s Trending: Mayor’s Masters Reception Presented by Parker’s Kitchen

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – We are days from the most exciting time in Augusta.. The Masters.

It begins with the 2024 Mayors Master’s Reception presented by Parker’s Kitchen.

Each year, the Mayor’s Masters Reception features great music,food and fun for everyone.

This year, the event will honor legendary Caddie Fanny Sunesson, the first female caddie to win a men’s major golf championship and Jaylen Watson, cornerback for the Kansas City chiefs and two-time Superbowl winner.

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, Aiken Mayor Teddy Milner, and Columbia County Commission Chairman Doug Duncan will once again participate.

The public is welcome to attend.

It’s Saturday from 5pm to 9pm at the Augusta Common in downtown Augusta.

