‘Trending in the right direction’: Fred VanVleet, Rockets pleased by progress under Ime Udoka

HOUSTON — There was finally smiles and laughter in the home locker room on Wednesday night. After three failed attempts at victory to begin the 2023-24 season, the Rockets (1-3) recorded their first win of the new league year by defeating the Charlotte Hornets, 128-119.

“You gotta get on the board,” said Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet about ending the three-game losing streak. “Other than the first game (Orlando), I feel we played a little bit better against San Antonio, we played a little bit better against the Warriors (Golden State) and just didn’t close it out. So, we have been trending in the right direction. For a young team, you have to find ways to win and close out games, and we were able to do that tonight.”

VanVleet bounced back from a dismal home opener against Golden State, in which he scored only 8 points while shooting 2-for-13 overall. Wednesday, he finished with 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including going 5-for-10 from 3-point range. His 11 assists also contributed to the other four starters all scoring in double figures.

The win also helped restore the confidence of second-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. who missed some crucial free throws and a potential winning shot in the season’s second game at San Antonio.

On Wednesday, Smith’s 13 points (17 for the game) in the second half helped hold off the Hornets — who had climbed within a point of the lead before Smith hit a 3-pointer to extend it back to four points. That would be the closest Charlotte would get in the second half, as Houston would go on to win by nine points.

“My teammates helped me get open shots,” Smith said. “Fred and Jalen [Green] helped me impact the game in other facets and I was just trying to focus on the little things my teammates needed me to do. I know the shots are going to come, and I can get my shot off at any time. So, it is about doing the little things. Let the game come to me.”

After going nearly 17 months since his last victory in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals versus Golden State, first-year Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was thrilled to watch his team finally finish the deal and not allow another lead to slip through their fingers.

“It is always good to get the first win,” Udoka said. “I think we have played well enough at times but haven’t been consistent enough, and that has been my message… more so than anything. If we continue to play with proper intensity and focus, we would be in good shape.”

