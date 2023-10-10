What is the trending ‘Catholic Mexican Girl’ aesthetic? Creators weigh in on whether it’s appropriation or appreciation

In the last year, a distinct “aesthetic” or “-core” has gained mainstream popularity, thanks to a swath of TikTok fashion girlies. For those unfamiliar with it, it’s what the Washington Post recently referred to as the “internet’s uneasy embrace” of the “Catholic Mexican Girl” aesthetic.

In response to this article, which was published on Aug. 23, Latinx creators have spoken out about the romanticization of their culture. The online discourse has sparked a debate about the historical accuracy of referring to this “-core” as exclusively Mexican, along with the age-old question: Is leaning into this “aesthetic” appropriation or appreciation?

On Aug. 31, Cami Fateh (@camicultcapital.co) provided a concise rundown of the ongoing conversation surrounding the “Catholic Mexican Girl” aesthetic, and whether it should be considered problematic.

“A couple of days ago, mainstream media finally caught on to the fact that the Internet has been obsessed with ‘Catholic Mexican Girl’ style. This is definitely not new information if you’ve been a fan of Mirror Palais or if you follow Daniela Garza on Instagram…She’s giving Penelope Cruz or Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet,” Fateh said of a photo of Garza.

Mirror Palais’s founder Marcelo Gaia, who debuted The Virgin, the Princess & the Siren collection that has been accused of appropriating the aforementioned aesthetic, along with individuals who’ve chosen to emulate it at all, are coming under fire, Fateh explained.

In response to backlash against the collection, Gaia, a Brazilian Catholic designer, previously argued that “you can’t accuse someone of appropriating something that’s already their own culture,” according to Teen Vogue.

“People are really mad. But while many are speaking out about their culture being whitewashed and fetishized, there’s also a slew of Latina girls on TikTok saying how they love how their aesthetic is now the blueprint,” Fateh said. “It’s worth noting that this trend is not entirely new. Madonna did it, the Kardashians did it at Kourtney‘s wedding and Baz Luhrmann definitely nodded to Chicano kitsch culture in his Romeo + Juliet.”

“While Mirror Palais feels tasteful,” she argued, blog posts that appear to be a “guide” to “nail” the Catholic Girl aesthetic or purchasing rosaries from Shein to achieve the look, for example, feels inherently wrong and appropriative to her.

Fateh’s video has elicited further discussion in her comments about whether mainstream media’s embrace, albeit not sudden, should be considered appreciation or appropriation. Several creators, it seems, are “on the fence” about their culture being monetized, watered down or exploited by corporate companies just looking to gain profit.

“The problem with it entering the mainstream isnt regular ppl its the companies who will ultimately water down & sanitize it to sell it to more people,” @manateemilk wrote in response to Fateh’s TikTok.

Added @helloxgigi, “I’m on the fence tbh but also it’s like everyone is inspired by us, which makes art and style successful? But idk.”

“Idk I feel like using religion as an aesthetic is kinda tacky, doesn’t matter what religion it is,” @ithinkthefucknotb also wrote, to which Fateh replied, “But on the other hand it could be totally subversive and fun especially if you’re rejecting how a religion treated you.”

Fidel Martinez, a writer for the Los Angeles Times “Latinx Files,” shared his thoughts on the now-viral Washington Post story.

“What caught my attention about ‘Catholic Mexican Girl’-core is that this fad itself follows a broader trend of people wanting to be a specific type of Mexican or Latinx without actually being Mexican or Latinx,” he wrote for the publication’s weekly newsletter. “It’s not lost on me that this macro fad gravitates toward celebrating byproducts of Spanish colonialism: the architecture of San Miguel de Allende, the aesthetics of Catholicism, and agave spirits (contrary to popular belief and branding by mezcal and tequila companies, distilled liquors are not Indigenous).”

Latina TikTok creator Galilea (@reallifegal) provided her own commentary on the growing trend. What bothers her most, she explained, is that fast fashion brands and large corporations that have “no Mexican affiliations” are what first populate when you search for traditional Mexican garments online.

“If someone wanted to dress like this who doesn’t have their own pieces and wanted to maybe shop online and Googled ‘Mexican dress,’ the dresses that come up are from Shein. Same thing for Pinterest,” she says on Sept. 9. “All I’m saying is that if you’re gonna dress like this and you’re gonna call it ‘Latina Fairy aesthetic’…it better be Mexican. It better be Latina.”

“Support actual Mexican artisans,” she adds.

