The trend of unhappy quarterbacks trying to force trades could continue

Mike Florio
·3 min read

Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf recently decried “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term contracts and secure trades to new teams. They’re not “divas”; they’re instead recognizing the power they have, and they’re using it.

Whatever the label, the trend likely won’t be ending any time soon.

This year, NFL teams already have traded three quarterbacks despite long-term contracts. The Eagles shipped Carson Wentz, who wanted out of Philly, to Indianapolis. The Lions sent Matthew Stafford, who wanted out of Detroit, to L.A. The Rams sent Jared Goff, who didn’t really want out of L.A., to Detroit.

Wolf’s concerns relate to a trio of quarterbacks who have yet to be traded, but who reportedly would like to be: Deshaun Watson of the Texans, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks, and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers. It feels like each of them, sooner or later, will get their wish to play for new teams.

So who’s next? It’s hard to imagine there won’t be a next wave, especially as Tampa Bay’s handling of Tom Brady demonstrates the potential upside of embracing a franchise quarterback and treating him like something more than a clock-punching employee.

When young quarterbacks enter the NFL, the question becomes one of pass-fail. And if they pass, we assume they’ll stay put. Brady’s instant success in Tampa Bay will cause more franchise quarterbacks, obsessed with winning, to think about where else they can go in order to better achieve their goals.

I considered naming names, floating possibilities of young (and not-so-young) quarterbacks who may decide they’ve had enough of where they are, and who may want something more and may be willing to try to engineer it. But that effort easily could be misinterpreted as something more than wild-ass guesses, which they basically would be.

Also, I don’t really need to name names. Anyone who pays attention to the NFL needs to simply look at the teams that have good quarterback situations and ask a simple question: What would it take to make the established quarterback try to force his way out?

This year, quarterbacks from five teams — more than 15 percent of the league — wanted out. The three who want out but have yet to get what they want are among the five best quarterbacks in all of football. The others include Patrick Mahomes, who’s under contract into the next decade, and Tom Brady, who accelerated this trend by leaving the Patriots, landing in Tampa Bay, and instantly winning a Super Bowl.

Ready or not, like it or not, it’s here. The teams that realize it, and that properly handle their franchise quarterbacks, won’t have to worry about it. The teams that persist in the old-school belief that a multi-year agreement automatically means that the quarterback will bite his tongue and “honor his contract” and continue to spin his wheels despite his input being ignored will find themselves with players who want to play for a team that will take a more modern and realistic view of the relationship between franchise and franchise quarterback.

The trend of unhappy quarterbacks trying to force trades could continue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to a 1-year deal

    Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' fourth quarterback option for 2021.

  • Frank Reich ‘willing to put it on the line’ for QB Carson Wentz

    Frank Reich is willing to stick his neck out for Carson Wentz.

  • Company Reports Close to Zero Carbon Emissions From Its BTC Mining Operations

    Digihost Technology has reported that over 90% of the energy consumed by its bitcoin (BTC) mining operations is from sources with zero carbon emissions.

  • Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight in doubt as Deontay Wilder wins legal case

    Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

  • Hall of Fame G.M. Ron Wolf laments “diva” quarterbacks who want to disregard long-term deals

    The NFL has become more and more like the NBA, with certain players: (1) realizing the power they possess; and (2) not being afraid to use it. This development doesn’t sit well with those who made their bones in a league made up of players who knew their place. Appearing on the Big Show Network, [more]

  • Report: Patriots looking into hosting two teams for joint practices

    The Patriots are in talks to host two teams for joint training camp practices.

  • Broncos sign Pita Taumoepenu, Cody Conway

    The Broncos invited quarterback Case Cookus, tight end David Wells, tackle Cody Conway, and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to tryout at the rookie minicamp. News came Sunday that the Broncos were signing Cookus. Now, Mike Klis of 9News reports that the Broncos also will sign Conway and Taumoepenu. Conway started 33 games at left tackle for [more]

  • Report: Nearly 70 Broncos players present for Phase Two of offseason program

    As Phase Two of the offseason program begins, the stakes have been raised. The stakes are especially high in Denver, where the Broncos have become the unofficial focal point for the ongoing fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, nearly 70 Broncos players are present. Klis also [more]

  • Israeli-Palestinian fight spills over into social media

    Credit: Data: Zignal Labs; Chart: Axios VisualsAs outrage about the conflict in Gaza and misinformation about clashes between Palestinians and Israelis snowball online, social media companies face yet another test of their capacity to manage their platforms.Why it matters: Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians haven't been this high since the last round of combat in Gaza in 2014, and social media has become a much larger part of our everyday lives and media diets since then.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Images from the conflict are bringing it directly onto people's phones and screens as activism spikes and some users are finding their posts removed or their accounts frozen.Videos of Israel's "Iron Dome" air defense intercepting rockets across the sky in Gaza circulate daily.The world watched as a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera in Gaza was blown up by the Israeli army, citing Hamas militants inside.Last week, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted a video purporting to show Palestinians launching rockets in a civilian area of Gaza — but the video was actually from 2018 and located elsewhere, per the New York Times.Other widely circulated posts falsely claimed that Israeli troops had invaded Gaza. Some of those were prompted by official statements on Twitter and to the media from the Israeli Defense Forces suggesting that Israel had sent troops in.Israel later said the reports were a mistake, but some Israeli press reports said were a deliberate tactical deception.By the numbers: New data from Zignal Labs provided to Axios shows social media support online for both sides spiked dramatically over the course of last week. Specifically, there's been an increase in use of the hashtags #freepalestine and #savepalestine, according to the Zignal data.What to watch: Israeli officials charge that extremists are exploiting the situation online.Last week, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Facebook and TikTok executives that extremists were spreading disinformation about the conflict and urged them to take action to prevent violence.The other side: Pro-Palestinian activists have cited many instances of their content being taken down by Facebook and Instagram.Because Hamas, which governs Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, some social platforms' rules — notably, Facebook's — bar posts by the group.The big picture: The social media battlefield has become an inevitable adjunct to every international conflict.The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was a prime example late last year, with unverified or outdated videos spreading rapidly online.Between the lines: This newest round of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis pushes social media companies onto treacherous terrain in two different ways.The bright line against terrorist groups gives content moderators an easy-to-apply reference point against Hamas, but for many supporters the wider Palestinian cause is a human rights issue.Meanwhile, angry debate over Israel's role can sometimes slide into broader slurs against Jewish people, which are forbidden by social media policies against hate speech.Our thought bubble: This bitter conflict is decades old, and long before there was a Facebook or a Twitter, people on both sides had trouble keeping arguments about it from getting out of hand.Efforts to police misinformation and keep discourse civil online are most at risk when the two sides of a conflict see entirely different facts and harbor generations-old hostility.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lions sign 3 players from rookie minicamp tryouts

    All participated in the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend

  • How Juul Got Vaporized

    On June 7, North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein will enter a Durham courtroom with a mission: proving that the e-cigarette company Juul Labs purposely targeted teenagers with its nicotine-rich products. If Stein—who in 2019 became the first state attorney general in the U.S. to sue Juul—is successful, the vaping company may be in for a world of hurt. Hundreds of lawsuits against Juul, many of which were consolidated into multi-district litigation in California, are pushing allegations mirroring Stein’s. They claim Juul purposely designed its stylish, flash-drive-like devices and flavored nicotine e-liquids to appeal to teenagers.

  • What are realistic expectations for Robert Saleh’s rookie season with Jets?

    Jets Wire takes a look at realistic expectations for Robert Saleh relative to last year's crop of rookie head coaches.

  • The WHO must invite Taiwan to the World Health Assembly to convince the world it isn't beholden to China

    Despite excellent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan did not receive an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly.

  • T.I. Under Investigation by LAPD Over Sexual Assault Allegations

    Rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations of sexual assault, Variety has confirmed. The LAPD would not disclose further details about the probe, including whether T.I’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is also under investigation. T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, released a statement to Variety regarding the investigation and the […]

  • Observations: Cubs spoil Jon Lester’s return, hit 3 home runs

    The Cubs offense squared up Jon Lester for five runs in the lefty's return to Wrigley Field on Monday, a 7-3 Cubs win.

  • Coinbase Offering $1.25B Convertible Note Sale as Share Price Dips

    Coinbase will run a senior note private offering of $1.25 billion. The notes will have a five-year maturation period.

  • LOOK: Justin Fields predicts his rookie Madden rating

    Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a stab at predicting his rookie Madden rating.

  • Report: Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave team this summer

    Soccer star Harry Kane told his Premier League team Tottenham that he wants to leave the club this summer in a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy.

  • Here’s the Packers’ 90-man roster to begin 2021 offseason

    A position-by-position look at the Packers' 90-man roster going into OTAs.

  • How Clemson softball leader’s small-town upbringing shaped her rise to stardom

    She’s the Tigers’ top pitcher and hitter — and one of the best players in the country.