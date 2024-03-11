Trend alert: Kylie Jenner's Oscars 'hydro hair' is fresh off of the Fashion Week runway

The 2024 Oscars saw the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya – to name a few – all debut star-studded beauty transformations, but one celebrity who brought that Fashion Week flair to the red carpet was none other than Miss Kylie Jenner. Now this is what you call an on-trend look.

Late last night, Kylie took to Vanity Fair Oscars Party in celebration of the 96th Academy Awards (10 March, 2024) with a hairstyle that may not be to everyone's taste. Divisive, if you will.

I, personally, am all for a bone-dry blow dry, but in recent years, many have been channeling that cover girl-esque fresh-out-the-shower look. So much so that even our favourite beauty mogul wore a similar style for the Oscars red carpet.

Now, while at first glance you may notice that Kylie's dress is straight off of the Ludovic De Saint Sernin FW24 New York Fashion Week runway, we must mention that her hair is, too! Guido Palau was the creative genius behind the Saint Sernin runway hair that we saw just short of a month ago, while celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero recreated a similar look on Ky shy of just 12 hours ago.

Taken from what hairstylist and trend forecaster, Tom Smith, coined as the 'hydro bob', this wet-look hairstyle is reminiscent of spring 2023's boy bob, which saw androgynous, editorial hair – that had been drenched in gloss and moisture – rise in popularity. The shape can be tailored to the individual but what keeps it consistent and on-trend today (cc. Kylie Jenner) is the style.

"While nourishing leave-in creams such as the Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother are ideal for the definition and hydration this style requires, a great trick for those who don't find the time to do weekly masks or treatments is to simply style the hair with your favourite moisture mask," Tom says, sharing his top tip to achieving the look.

"This will give the semi-wet-look effect and allow your hair to soak in goodness at the same time."

A win for both hair health and style! Ky, we're coming for your locks...

