“In The Trenches” to feature defending 7A State Champion Central

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – News 3 is proud to announce Season 3 of our web series “In The Trenches” will debut July 23rd here on wrbl.com. The series goes in-depth with one area high school football team and chronicles the coaches, players, and culture of the program leading into the upcoming football season. This season, our series goes into East Alabama for the first time, and will highlight the defending AHSAA Class 7A State Champion Central Red Devils. You can watch the trailer in the video player above and return on July 23rd for the season debut.

