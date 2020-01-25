How Tremont Waters, Romeo Langford fared for Red Claws on Friday

Tacko Fall was recalled by the Boston Celtics on Friday, leaving Tremont Waters and Romeo Langford as the center of attention for the Maine Red Claws vs. the Long Island Nets.

It came down to the wire, but the Red Claws were able to squeak out a 118-114 win.

Here are some of Waters and Langford's highlights from the game, along with their stats:

TREMONT WATERS

Waters nearly messed around and got a triple-double as he notched 23 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds on the night. He continues to dominate the NBA G League and make a solid case to become a regular with the Celtics sooner rather than later.





ROMEO LANGFORD

Langford finished with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting. The Celtics' No. 14 overall draft pick also tallied four rebounds and three assists.

Other standout performers included Trey Davis (29 points, seven rebounds) and Yante Maten (17 points, eight rebounds).

The Red Claws return to action Saturday at 5 p.m. ET vs. the Westchester Knicks.

