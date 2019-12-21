With Tacko Fall and Romeo Langford up with the Boston Celtics, the Maine Red Claws set out to earn their 10th win of the season with Tremont Waters and Carsen Edwards leading the charge for them.

And they were able to do just that.

Against the Delaware Blue Coats at the G League showcase, the Red Claws were able to emerge victoriously in a tightly-contested 128-125 game. The Claws improved to 10-5 with the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a look at how the Waters and Edwards fared.

TREMONT WATERS

This wasn't the best shooting performance for Water, who only went 4-of-16 from the field, but he still put together a solid stat line. He logged 12 points, 5 rebounds, set up his teammates with 5 assists, and tied for the game-high in steals with 4.

CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards continues to work on his shot after being sent down by the Celtics, but he didn't make a lot of progress in that area. Edwards went 8-of-21 from the field and was only 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. That said, he was still second on the team in scoring with 19 points and grabbed 7 boards as well.

Story continues

Also standing out in this game were Jaysean Paige (a team-high 25 points, 4 steals) and John Bohannon (14 points, 13 rebounds).

Next, the Red Claws will take on the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. ET in Washington D.C.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Hornets, which tips off Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Tommy have the call at 6 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

How Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws on Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston