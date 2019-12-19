How Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards fared for Red Claws on Thursday

The Maine Red Claws fell to the Canton Charge Thursday 118-113 at the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.

The game went back-and-forth for a majority of the third and fourth quaters until the Charge broke away within the final minutes. Although they were led by terrific performances from both Tremont Waters and Carsen Edwards, the Red Claws will drop to 9-5 on the season.

Here's how the Celtics rookies performed:

TREMONT WATERS

Waters led all Red Claws players with 27 points while also adding nine assists, two rebounds and five steals. The point guard saw 36 minutes of action, going 11-of-19 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Tremont put some English on that one! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/OZKzX3DQSm — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) December 19, 2019

Tremont with the CLUTCH and 1! #CrustaceanNation pic.twitter.com/3dItTcheRb — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) December 19, 2019





CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards notched 23 points in 39 minutes while adding eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. He went 10-of-20 from the field and made just one three pointer.

John Bohannon also contributed 16 points with eight rebounds and Kaiser Gates added 12 points with three assists.

Next, the Red Claws will take on the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. ET in Washington D.C.

