Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards carry Red Claws in win over Drive

Tacko Fall, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, and Romeo Langford all were in action for the Maine Red Claws again on Sunday vs. the Grand Rapids Drive.

Here's how all four C's rookies fared in Maine's 108-103 victory:

TACKO FALL

It was another quiet night for Fall, who contributed 6 points (2-for-5 shooting), 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in 21 minutes.





CARSEN EDWARDS

Edwards was one of the Red Claws' standout players in this one as the C's No. 33 overall pick had 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting (4-of-8 from 3). He also added 6 steals and 5 assists in his second game with Maine.

ROMEO LANGFORD

Langford played 19 minutes but didn't make much of an impact as he recorded 0 points (0-for-5 shooting) and turned the ball over four times. The Indiana product did, however, notch 2 blocks and 2 steals.





TREMONT WATERS

Waters starred alongside Edwards with 28 points (6-of-11), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. The G League Player of the Month for November continues to thrive as Maine's most consistent player.

Also with standout performances were Kaiser Gates (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Yante Maten (8 points, 13 rebounds).

Next, the Red Claws will visit the Canton Charge on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

