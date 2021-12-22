The Texans got their third victory of the season on Sunday and Tremon Smith was a significant part of it.

The defensive back and return specialist took a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter, which gave Houston a 14-3 lead.

That key score helped push Smith to earn AFC special teams player of the week.

Smith also downed a punt inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, helping the Texans keep their late lead.

Smith is now averaging 29.0 yards on 13 kick returns this season. He recorded Houston’s first kick return for a touchdown since 2009.

The Texans will host the Chargers this week for their antepenultimate game of the 2021 season.

Tremon Smith named AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk