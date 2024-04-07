'A tremendous upgrade': New patron hub unveiled in time for Masters Tournament

Apr. 7—AUGUSTA — "Welcome to 8, where it's great!"

That was the greeting that patrons received Saturday when they sought concessions or a bathroom break while on the course for the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Formally known as Stand 8, the new patron hub was built in time for this year's Masters Tournament. It is located between the eighth and 18th holes at Augusta National Golf Club.

Amenities include a concession area with multiple lanes; restrooms that are labeled for ladies and gentlemen; and a golf shop that sells a limited inventory of merchandise.

"It's been a tremendous upgrade from what was there," said Will Williams, who is the president and CEO of the Western SC Economic Development Partnership. "You always expect the National to make continuous improvements, and they definitely improved the overall setting and flow of the concession area."

In typical Masters fashion, the changes included some new plantings. An information board that shows tee times also was added, as well as a green box with pairings sheets.

Stand 8 isn't the only change.

The record fountain, dedicated in 1959 as a multiple unit drinking fountain, has been relocated to the Tournament Practice Area. The hexagonal fountain displays the progression of course scoring records, and includes the names and scores of each Masters winner.

It is now located at the end of the practice range, and many patrons stopped to check it out Saturday as they entered or exited the course.

Bill Brinson and his wife, Ruth, of Augusta were among the patrons enjoying a bite to eat outside of Stand 8.

He is partial to the pimento cheese sandwich, while she enjoys the chicken salad. Both are fans of the ham and cheese on rye.

"I think they're doing a great job with everything," Ruth said. "We didn't have to wait in line."

While no new menu items were added this year, some prices did increase. Beer went up $1 to $6, and the popular Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich is up 50 cents to $3.

But no one is complaining. Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches remain $1.50.

"These are the best prices in town," Ruth said. "This is the cheapest lunch spot in Augusta."