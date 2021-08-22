Tremayne Anchrum (ankle) expected to be OK after exiting vs. Raiders

Tremayne Anchrum was one of many Rams players to suffer an injury on Saturday night against the Raiders, exiting the game in the second half with an ankle injury. He had his ankle rolled up on while blocking and he was unable to return to the game, but Sean McVay shared an encouraging update on the backup tackle after the loss.

“Anchrum, I believe he’ll be OK. He just kind of got his ankle rolled up on a little bit, but I think he’s going to be OK,” McVay said.

Anchrum was playing well at right tackle before leaving the game. He did commit two penalties, but his blocking was good, especially in pass protection. He has a real chance to make the team thanks to his versatility as a tackle and guard.

The Rams drafted Anchrum in the seventh round last year and has developed into a decent backup in Los Angeles.