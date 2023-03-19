Tremaine Edmunds wants to uphold proud tradition of Bears linebackers

The Chicago Bears upgraded their linebacker group in a big way during free agency with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who were two of the best in the league last season.

Edmunds was the team’s biggest signing — a four-year deal worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed — and for good reason. He’s only 24 — even with five years of NFL action under his belt — not to mention he’s a freak athlete that’s solid in both run defense and coverage.

For Edmunds, he understands what it means to play for the Bears, a franchise known for its Hall of Fame linebackers. It’s something that he respects, and he wants to add his name to list of greats, when all is said and done.

“It’s just the great tradition,” Edmunds said. “I mean, why wouldn’t you want to come to a place like this? They’ve had a lot of great guys come through here. I’m a big believer that you’ve got to pay respect to those guys who came before because that’s who we’re striving to be like; not exactly imitate their game but take a little bit from everybody and put it into your own game.

“The Chicago Bears are known for their linebackers, and I want to be able to write my story and be that next great linebacker here.”

Edmunds, a former first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, has had an impactful start to his NFL career. He’s recorded at least 100 tackles in all five seasons, and he’s been voted to two Pro Bowls along the way.

Now, Edmunds will be looking to make that same impact with the Bears, where he’s walking in the shadows of some of the all-time greats in Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, Brian Urlacher and Bill George.

“I feel pretty young,” Edmunds said. “I feel like I’m just getting started, to be honest. And I’m excited because I’m learning so much and I’m meeting new guys and my game is developing so much. I’m just looking forward to what’s in store and definitely getting around the guys. I’m ready to go to work, for sure.”

