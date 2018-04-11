Tremaine Edmunds NFL Draft Tape | Virginia Tech LB

Tremaine Edmunds NFL Draft Tape: Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is one of the hottest prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft. His freakish combination of size, speed and athletic prowess at 19 years old has had NFL scouts drooling. The 2-time All-ACC linebacker was also the first All-American linebacker for Virginia Tech since 2009. He has 226 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss along with 10 sacks during his career in Blacksburg. Check out Tremaine Edmunds NFL Draft Tape right here!