The Bills won’t have a pair of key defenders for at least another week.

During his radio appearance on WGR550, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau for Thursday’s game against the Lions.

Edmunds is dealing with groin and heel injuries. He’s been sidelined since midway through the Week 10 loss to Minnesota.

Rousseau has been sidelined since the Week Nine loss to the Jets.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) will be listed as doubtful and center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) will be questionable, according to McDermott.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has not been ruled out. Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, McDermott said White’s status is, “One day at a time.”

Tremaine Edmunds, Greg Rousseau ruled out for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk