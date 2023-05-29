Tremaine Edmunds excited for opportunity to thrive in Bears defense

The Chicago Bears overhauled the linebacker group this offseason, including the big-name addition of Tremaine Edmunds, who’s already been impressing during Organized Team Activities.

Last week, Edmunds had the biggest defensive play with a pick-6 of backup quarterback PJ Walker to end Tuesday’s practice. Those are the kind of plays Chicago hopes Edmunds brings to the table.

Edmunds believes he has the potential to thrive in this Bears defense, which is exactly why Chicago signed him to a massive deal in free agency.

“I’m excited, just because I feel like I’m going to be in a position to make a lot of plays,” Edmunds said, via ChicagoBears.com. “Just because of his background on defense, he has a great understanding of it, just putting guys in position. As a player, that’s all you can really ask for is to be in a position and now it’s up to me to go make the play.

“I’m just excited about what’s to come, just by going through it every day. [But] Rome wasn’t built in a day. I told somebody that today. There’s going to be mistakes that have to be corrected. That’s what this time is for. It’s not about going out there and being perfect from Day 1 or Day 2. Each day we have to continue to build. It’s like a journey. We have to keep taking that journey because at the end of the day, once we fulfill the dreams that we have and the goals that we set forth to ourselves, it’s going to feel a lot better just knowing where we started from.”

Edmunds is just one piece in this new-look Bears defense, which includes plenty of new faces across the board. Following a disappointing season where Chicago had the worst pass rush and one of the worst run defenses, the hope is the new additions, including Edmunds, will help get this defense back on track.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire