Trek-Segafredo's Quinn Simmons apologises for 'divisive' and 'incendiary' comments on social media

Quinn Simmons celebrates winning the men's junior event, at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England. American cyclist Quinn Simmons was suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team on Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, for social media comments supporting President Donald Trump. - AP/Manu Fernandez

Trek-Segafredo have suspended the 2019 junior world champion Quinn Simmons for posting what they deemed to be “divisive” and “incendiary” comments on social media.

Simmons, who won the junior world road race in Yorkshire last year, responded to a Dutch journalist who had criticised President Donald Trump, saying that any of her followers who supported him were welcome to unfollow her, by writing "Bye" with an emoji of a black hand waving.

When a separate account replied "Apparently a Trumper," Simmons countered "That's right" with a United States flag symbol.

The 19-year-old also replied to another cycling journalist who said he “refused to cheer for anyone who supports a racist, hateful fascist like @QuinnSimmons9 does” with the comment “What a loss”.

It is unclear to which tweets Trek-Segafredo were referring when they announced overnight on Wednesday that they were suspending Simmons indefinitely.

"Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport," Trek-Segafredo said in a statement. "[He] will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice."

Simmons later apologied for his comments.

"To those who found the colour of the emoji racist, I can promise that I did not mean for it to be interpreted that way. I would like to apologise to everyone who found this offensive as I strongly stand against racism in any form," he said.

"To anyone who disagrees with me politically, that is fine. I won't hate you for it. I only ask the same."

Trek’s decision has led to a debate in the sport about freedom of speech and cancel culture.

Jose Been, the Dutch journalist who posted the original tweet, has since deleted it saying she feels “horrible about the situation” and the fact that Simmons, who is from Durango in Colorado, will miss a number of big Classics races. “To suspend him would never be my choice,” she added.

Others believe Trek were right to do what they did. The Twitter handle for Diversity in Cycling tweeted that the black hand emoji, used by a white person, was “a form of blackface”.

“In Black History Month, it is worth explaining why Quinn Simmons’ tweets were racist,” the account manager wrote. “It was not because of his politics, but because he used a black hand gesture.

“This is a form of blackface – a means of racist oppression used by extremist groups.

“No Quinn, the furore is not about your political beliefs, it is about your racism. You used a black hand gesture, a form of blackface. You know the history of blackface right?

“Trek-Segafredo 100 per cent correct to suspend you. Listen and learn.”