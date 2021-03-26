Trejon Williams, 4-star safety, commits to the Oregon Ducks over USC, ASU, and more

Trejon Williams, 4-star safety, commits to the Oregon Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks 2022 recruiting class has gotten stronger.

Four-star safety and Oregon native Trejon Williams has committed to the Oregon Ducks as he announced via his Twitter, Friday morning.

Two weeks ago, Williams tweeted a video hinting that a college decision is "coming soon."

The 6'1", 185-pound safety from Jefferson ranks as the second-best prospect in Oregon and the No. 11 safety, No. 211 player nationally per 247Sports composite rating. 247Sports evaluators rate Williams as the nation's No. 9 safety and No. 137 player regardless of position. 

The Oregon Ducks are considered the heavy favorite to land Williams given his relationship with Oregon Director of Player Personnel Don Johnson Jr., who coached him at Jefferson before accepting the job in Eugene. 

The Ducks offered Williams on January 29th, 2021 when the NCAA changed a rule which initially disallowed the school to recruit him due to the hiring on Johnson Jr. 

Additionally, the Oregonian's Andrew Nemec wrote "adding to the Ducks’ chances was the recent hiring of safeties coach Marcel Yates, a former California assistant coach who has a strong relationship with the Jefferson star." 

All seven 247Sports crystal ball predictions were in for the Ducks. 

One year ago, 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman projects Williams as a Day 3 NFL Draft pick and compares him to Keanu Neal of the Atlanta Falcons. 

"Possesses closing speed to break on the ball, break up passes and separate the receiver from the ball," wrote Huffman. "High level athlete, a basketball player, can go up and snatch ball out of the air, high pointing it. A sure tackler and big hitter, doesn't let many receivers get past him. Can come downhill to make a stop in the running game. Doesn't have great height, but plays bigger. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as third day pick."

With his commitment, Oregon rises to the nation's No. 17 class per 247Sports composite ranking but are No. 13 when sorted average recruit rating. 

