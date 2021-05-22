Trejo gets chance as Rockers win

May 22—HIGH POINT — Cesar Trejo, the former Ragsdale High and UNC Greensboro standout, got a telephone call Thursday telling him to be at Truist Point stadium at 2 p.m. Friday if he wanted a chance to make the High Point Rockers roster.

Trejo, who spent 2019 playing for West Virginia of the Class A South Atlantic League and the Arizona League, arrived as requested. Five hours later, he was the starting rightfielder as the Rockers faced the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the first preseason exhibition game for both teams.

"I texted (bench coach) Billy Horn (Thursday), telling him I was looking for an opportunity to play and was ready to go," Trejo said. "I told him a tryout, a workout, whatever, I was ready. A few minutes later, he called and said to be here at 2. And I'm here."

Trejo reached base twice as the Rockers overcame an early three-run deficit to win 5-3. He doubled and later scored on Tyler Ladendorf's double as part of a three-run third inning that knotted the score.

In the fourth after Giovanny Alfonzo laced an RBI single, Trejo put a ball in play on a bouncer to the mound. Gastonia pitcher Chris Lee threw wide of first trying to get the out, resulting in a two-base error that allowed Alfonzo to score and put the margin at 5-3.

"It felt amazing," Trejo said. "I had so much fun tonight, essentially being in my hometown. I just went out there and played the same game I've been playing my whole life. I was emphizing having a good time. There were people in the stands watching baseball and I'm just excited to be playing."

Trejo got in contact with Horn after he was released by the Florence, Kentucky team in the independent Frontier League.

"We heard he was home," Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. "We called him yesterday and said 'Come on. You have a chance to make the team and you are going to be playing right field.' That's the way we're going to do it. He came out and showed us what he can do."

High Point resident Randy Norris started in center field. He grounded out in his first at-bat then hit a ball into the gap in rightcenter leading off the fourth.

After rounding first, Norris started hobbling. He limped into second and was replaced by pinch runner Gary DiSarcina Jr., who scored on Alfonzo's single.

Keefe said Norris suffered a cramp.

"The only thing I didn't like about tonight is Norris getting hurt," Keffe said. "He didn't pull anything; he just had a cramp. . .He felt a little tenderness but that's OK. Let's just move on and get him back out there."

Keefe has lliked what he has seen from Norris so far.

"His at-bats have been unbelievable," Keefe said. "I've been watching him since Sunday, He's going to be fine. He's going to well for us. He's going to be a big key for us. We've got to get him healthy, get him out there and see what he can do."

In the third, Edwin Arroyo singled and Trejo followed with his double. Arroyo scored on Michael Russell's groundout for the Rockers' first run. Tyler Ladendorf doubled to score Trejo and then scored on Logan Morrison's single, knotting the score at 3-3.

The Rockers finished with 10 hits. Ladendorf was 2 for 5; Morrison 2 for 4; and Arroyo 2 for 4.

"We talked the other day about pitchers being ahead of hitters but that's not the way it was," Ladendorf said. "You could tell that guys had energy and were ready to go. Guys are excited to be playing. It was a good start."

Gastonia had six hits. Three of them and all three runs were off reliever Max Povse in the third.

High Point starter Ricky Knapp, who worked the first two innings as scheduled, allowed one hit, and a string of relievers gave up just two hits over the last six innings. Rockers pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and issued five walks.

Honey Hunters starter Jay Gause surrendered the first three Rockers runs in the third, and reliever Chris Lee allowed the other two in the fourth.

Keefe was just happy to be playing again after the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course you want to win but does that matter right now," Keefe said. "This is what it's all about, being back out here. Let's hope COVID is behind us. This was a great experience for all of us. It's been 19 months since we've had fans in the stands. Logan Morrison comes to the plate and he didn't play in front of fans in the big leagues last year.

"I was happy with all my pitchers. The bullpen looked fanatatic. I'm just happy to be out here and get this one behind us. Guys haven't had an at-bat in over a year and we were getting barrels on the ball. That's what we wanted to see."'

The teams play again Sundat in Gastonia. The Rockers will hold closed scrimmages Tuesday and Wednesday. After those, Keefe will trim the squad to the 25-man roster for the season opener at York on Friday.

"Everybody impressed me tonight," Keefe said. "Now we move on and start making decisions, what do we need to do and where do we need to be. There's more guys becoming available. We've got to start weighing our options. We've got a couple of more guys coming in and we'll look at them over the next few days.

"Tuesday, Wednesday, we'll have to make decisions. Usually I want my roster done by Monday. But I can't do that because I don't know who we might lose (to a Major League organization). We might lose two or three more guys before the season starts, so we've got to be smart about what we do."