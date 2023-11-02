Trees Damaged in Guernsey Park During Storm Ciaran

Guernsey Fire and Rescue said it had attended to close to 50 incidents after Storm Ciaran brought rain and strong winds to the Channel Islands on November 2.

A red weather warning in place for the Channel Islands, where wind speeds of up to 104mph were recorded.

Footage recorded by Olena Collinson showed a number of damaged trees in Guernsey’s Cambridge Park.

ITV Channel Islands reported that at least 70 trees were downed on the small island during Storm Ciaran.

Guernsey authorities said islanders were being advised to stay at home if possible and not to travel unless it is essential, with roads described as “treacherous.” Credit: Olena Collinson via Storyful