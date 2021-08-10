Treehouse receives $81K donation from OakFest

Aug. 10—THOMASVILLE — Members of the Kiwanis Satellite Club presented a big check to the Treehouse Children's Advocacy Center on Saturday night.

This year's OakFest raised $81,343.02 was raised at this year's Oakfest, according to Jackie Spadoni, OakFest chair.

She said she is grateful to be able to surpass the $80,000 goal the committee agreed to reach.

"It definitely is pretty incredible that we raised this much, especially during a summer event with everything after COVID," she said. "Just to see the amount of support that the community has given us, and the Treehouse is amazing."

OakFest's successful fundraising can be accredited to a combination of new sponsors and OakFest being one of the biggest events coming out of the COVID-19 shutdown, according to Spadoni.

In 2019, OakFest raised $45,000 for the Treehouse.

"We basically doubled our profits from two years ago. We're very happy with the number," she said. "We never thought it would ever be that much; if anything we thought it might be less just because of the past year's difficult times."

Jackla Lawson, executive director of The Treehouse, said she's grateful OakFest has been able to provide critical funding for the organization for the past four years.

"The Kiwanis Satellite Club members have devoted countless hours of time to making each OakFest a successful event," she said. "The time, resources, and talents this group has given to support The Treehouse is remarkable and humbling. Our community is better because of them."

The money raised from OakFest will go toward service provision and expansion for the Treehouse.

"As we continue to see more cases of child abuse and child sex trafficking in our community, these funds will allow us to continue to meet the needs of children and families impacted by crimes against children," Lawson said.

The next OakFest is already set for March 19, 2022.

Spadoni is confident that OakFest can raise even more funds for the Treehouse in the future after this year was a success.

"It's definitely proven that the sky's the limit. We look forward to exceeding our numbers for years to come, especially if people learn more about the Treehouse and how to help out in the community," she said.

Spadoni encourages anyone looking to get involved in OakFest to reach out on social media or the website.

"We love to have people involved and sponsor. We're also looking for vendors in the next couple of months for next year," she said.

For more information about OakFest visit OakFest.net or TreehouseThomasville.org.