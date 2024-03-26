Tre'Davious White signs one-year deal with the Rams

Cornerback Tre'Davious White has a new job.

The 2017 first-round pick of the Bills, who had spent his entire career in Buffalo, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Rams, via multiple reports. The Bills cut White earlier this month.

The deal is worth (wait for it) "up to" $10 million. ESPN.com puts the base value at $8.5 million. (We'll wait for the official details before taking that as gospel.)

White suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 4 of the 2023 regular season. He'll spend 2024 proving himself healthy and capable of a deal worth "up to" a lot more than $10 million in 2025.