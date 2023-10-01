Tre'Davious White being evaluated for Achilles injury

The Bills may be without cornerback Tre'Davious White for the rest of the season.

White was carted off the field after a non-contact injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He had a towel over his head as he rode into the locker room and the reactions from players around him suggested it was a serious injury.

The Bills initially said that White was being evaluated for an ankle injury, but they provided an update a short time later that he had been ruled out with an Achilles injury.

If a tear is confirmed, White will be looking at a long recovery. That's all too familiar for a player who tore his ACL in 2021 and it would be a major loss to the secondary in Buffalo.