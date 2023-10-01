Advertisement
Tre'Davious White being evaluated for Achilles injury

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
The Bills may be without cornerback Tre'Davious White for the rest of the season.

White was carted off the field after a non-contact injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He had a towel over his head as he rode into the locker room and the reactions from players around him suggested it was a serious injury.

The Bills initially said that White was being evaluated for an ankle injury, but they provided an update a short time later that he had been ruled out with an Achilles injury.

If a tear is confirmed, White will be looking at a long recovery. That's all too familiar for a player who tore his ACL in 2021 and it would be a major loss to the secondary in Buffalo.